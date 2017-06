A man speaks on a mobile phone in front of a billboard in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh August 24, 2007. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

NEW DELHI Idea Cellular, India's No. 3 mobile phone carrier by revenue and fourth-biggest by customers, has increased voice call prices in some telecommunications zones by withdrawing promotional offers, a company spokeswoman said.

The Idea spokeswoman gave no further detail but said there was "no across the board" increase in call tariffs.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)