Reuters Market Eye - IDFC Ltd(IDFC.NS) and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd(REDY.NS) may beat July-September earnings consensus forecast when they report results later in the day, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects IDFC to report a profit of 4.99 billion rupees for the quarter, compared with a wider consensus mean estimate of 4.81 billion rupees.

Dr. Reddy's is expected to report a profit of 4.73 billion rupees for the quarter compared with a wider consensus mean estimate of 4.63 billion rupees, as per StarMine.

Shares in IDFC are up 2.7 percent while Dr. Reddy's are down 1.4 percent at 1326 IST.

