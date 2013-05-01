BRIEF-Indian Overseas Bank says Anurag Shankar to be CFO
* Says Anurag Shankar will be chief financial officer of the bank with effect from 01.06.2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Three months ended March 31 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) Net Profit 5.26 vs 3.35 Total Income 22.18 vs 17.20 Results are consolidated NOTE: IDFC Ltd is a lender and consultant for infrastructure projects. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says Anurag Shankar will be chief financial officer of the bank with effect from 01.06.2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 30) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% ----------------------