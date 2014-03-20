US STOCKS-Wall St slips on President Trump's protectionist views
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq up 0.41 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
MUMBAI, March 20 IDFC Alternatives Ltd, a private equity fund managed by India's IDFC Ltd, raised 7.5 billion rupees ($122.94 million) for a debt fund that will lend to developers of residential real-estate across the country.
The debt fund will be backed by housing projects that are under construction across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune, IDFC said in a statement on Thursday.
Sluggish home sales and high interest rates in Asia's third-largest economy are putting pressure on debt-laden developers, that need to raise funds to recapitalise existing bank loans and invest in future projects.
IDFC manages about $2.4 billion across various funds. ($1 = 61.0050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM and Aditi Shah; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Jan 23 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as investors around the world sought safe-haven assets such as gold and U.S. Treasuries in response to the protectionist sentiments expressed by President Donald Trump in his inauguration speech.