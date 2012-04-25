MUMBAI, April 25 India's Infrastructure Development Finance Co is planning to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($47.38 million)via 13-,14-month bonds at a yield to maturity of 9.95 percent, a company source with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. HDFC Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 52.7700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)