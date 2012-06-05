MUMBAI, June 5 India's Infrastructure Development Finance Co is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.02 million) via 25-month bonds at 9.75 percent, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

Axis Bank is the arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 55.5300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)