MUMBAI, Feb 14 India's Infrastructure Development Finance Co is planning to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($50.82 million) via 2-year bonds at 9.65 percent, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. Standard Chartered Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, said the source. ($1 = 49.1950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)