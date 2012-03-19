Labourers work on reinforcing bars at a construction site to build a bridge on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Shares in Infrastructure Development Finance Co (IDFC.NS) dropped 4 percent as the union budget unveiled on Friday was seen favouring government-backed companies at the expense of those with private ownership.

IDFC will not benefit from the government's plans to double the issuance of tax free bonds to finance infrastructure projects to 600 billion rupees, which helped boost some of its state-owned rivals such as Power Finance Corp (PWFC.NS) on Monday.

Also weighing on IDFC were valuation concerns, with shares up 58 percent this year as of Friday, compared with a 15 percent gain in the Nifty index.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)