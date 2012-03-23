NEW DELHI, March 23 India has not got a waiver yet to U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil buyers as the South Asian nation said its annual oil deals with Tehran run from April to March, the International Energy Agency's executive director told Reuters.

"The answer of India was that they have their contracts running from April to March," Maria van der Hoeven said in an interview.

"That's one of the uncertainties that is there," she added.

She said Libyan output should return to pre-disruption levels this year. "What they themselves tell us is that they will be back (at 100 percent) in 2012," she said. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Jo Winterbottom; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)