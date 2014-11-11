MUMBAI Nov 11 International Finance Corporation (IFC), an arm of the World Bank, said on Tuesday it had raised 10 billion rupees ($162.31 million) via the sale of 10-year offshore rupee bonds to support infrastructure development in India.

The debt, called "masala bonds", will yield 6.30 percent and will be listed on the London Stock Exchange. J.P. Morgan was the sole arranger.

The maturity is the longest masala bond issued by IFC, which has previously issued offshore rupee bonds in three-, five- and seven-year maturities. The sale is part of IFC's $2 billion offshore rupee programme.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to buy into a forthcoming infrastructure bond issuance by Axis Bank, the statement said. ($1 = 61.6100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)