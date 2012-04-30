MUMBAI, April 30 IFCI Ltd is planning to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($28.54 million) through a private placement of unsecured bonds, according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.

The firm will issue two tranches: a 10 year bond at 10.15 percent and another 10 year bond with a put call at the end of the fifth year at 10.25 pct, as per the document.

The issue is scheduled to close on June 8, showed the document.

Darashaw, Yes Bank, A.K.Capital, RR Investors, Almondz Global, SPA Merchant Bankers and LKP Securities are the arrangers for the deal, it showed. ($1 = 52.5600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)