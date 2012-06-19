SINGAPORE, June 19 (IFR) - State-owned Airports Authority of India is close to scrapping its INR5bn (USD89.7m) dual-tranche bond sale after bids failed to meet its targeted pricing.

The borrower had invited bids yesterday. Of the six banks that submitted bids, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank put in the lowest coupon of 9.28%, which is believed to be unacceptable for AAI. The company apparently was looking at a sub 9% level.

Besides those two banks, Axis Bank, Barclays Capital, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Standard Chartered had bid for the sale consisting of a 5-year plain tranche and a 5-year with a put/call option at the end of third year.

To attain its desired pricing level, AAI may revisit the market with a new issue with a shorter tenor of 15 or 18 months. Such short tenors are preferred by the foreign institutional investors who may be willing to match the company's pricing expectations, reckoned bankers.

Last October, AAI had raised bonds with a put/call after 18-months. Those bonds were priced at 8.97%. AAI's bonds are locally rated Triple A. (manju.dalal@thomsonreuters.com)