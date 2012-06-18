SINGAPORE, June 18 (IFR) - State-owned Airports Authority of
India has invited bids from six banks for an INR5bn (USD89.7m )
dual-tranche issue.
Bids are due by 1600 India hours today, and the deal is
likely to be priced later tonight.
Axis Bank, Barclays Capital, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra
Bank, Standard Chartered and Yes Bank have been been asked to
bid for the entire amount individually. The banks were asked to
look at a 5-year plain tranche and another 5-year with a
put/call option at the end of third year.
AAI has been discussing the bond sale for the last few days
and hence, it is no surprise that the company decided to call
the bids today when the bond yields rallied after the central
bank decided to keep key rates unchanged at its monetary policy
meeting earlier today.
The bonds are locally rated Triple A.
(manju.dalal@thomsonreuters.com)