SINGAPORE, June 18 (IFR) - State-owned Airports Authority of India has invited bids from six banks for an INR5bn (USD89.7m ) dual-tranche issue.

Bids are due by 1600 India hours today, and the deal is likely to be priced later tonight.

Axis Bank, Barclays Capital, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Standard Chartered and Yes Bank have been been asked to bid for the entire amount individually. The banks were asked to look at a 5-year plain tranche and another 5-year with a put/call option at the end of third year.

AAI has been discussing the bond sale for the last few days and hence, it is no surprise that the company decided to call the bids today when the bond yields rallied after the central bank decided to keep key rates unchanged at its monetary policy meeting earlier today.

The bonds are locally rated Triple A. (manju.dalal@thomsonreuters.com)