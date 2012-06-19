SINGAPORE, June 19 (IFR) - Dena Bank has raised INR8.5bn (USD152m) from the sale of Lower Tier 2 bonds. These 15-years bonds with a call at the end of year 10 were priced on June 15 at 9.23%.

Axis Bank, AK Capital and Trust Capital were arrangers. The deal was entirely taken up by EPFO, according to a banker away from the deal. (manju.dalal@thomsonreuters.com)