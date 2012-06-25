SINGAPORE, June 25 (IFR) - HDB Financial Services has raised INR850m (USD15m) from a 5-year bond sale, including a greenshoe of INR200m. The bonds will pay 10.10% coupon annually. The issue, which opened on June 7, closed and settled on June 11.

Although the issue size is tiny, this is a name that hardly comes to the market. The borrower is a non-banking finance company promoted by HDFC Bank.

Rating agency CARE has assigned AAA rating to the bonds. A part of the proceeds will be used to refinance the existing debt. HDFC Bank arranged the issue. manju.dalal@thomsonreuters.com (manju.dalal@thomsonreuters.com)