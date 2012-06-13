SINGAPORE, June 13 (IFR) - A queue of issuers are hitting the markets after sensing the rally in the bond markets. has priced two deals separately today. The first INR2bn (USD36m) 14-month deal was priced via ICICI Bank, yielding 9.80%.

The second deal, also of INR2bn, is 24-months giving an yield of 9.71%. This was arranged via Deutsche Bank.

State-run [National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development] did two separate deals yesterday. The first one was a minimum INR2bn 18-month sale with a greenshoe. The bonds pay 9.3970% coupon and yield of 9.47%.

The issue has reached INR3.7bn with Deutsche Bank (INR2bn), ING Vysya (INR700m), Axis Bank (INR500m) and ICICI Bank (INR500m) joining as arrangers. "Another bank is likely to join with an INR500m ticket," said a banker aware of the deal.

Nabard also did a jumbo INR12bn 4-year 48-day deal with Trust Capital as the arranger. The bonds paid 9.40%, with EPFO as one of the big investors in the deal.

Also running two deals was [LIC Housing Finance]. A 40-month INR3bn 9.75% deal plus a greenshoe was sold via ICICI Bank and I-Sec PD. The deal settles on June 18.

The issuer also did a 28-month sale via Yes Bank at 9.80%. This bond sale has a minimum size of INR2bn with a greenshoe.

Elsewhere, bids have been placed for a 7-year issue for [North Eastern Electric Power Corporation] (Neepco). It is believed that Axis Bank bid the tightest at 9.25% semi-annual for the AA- rated Neepco bonds.

Meanwhile, [Tata Motors Finance] and [Shriram Transport] are also believed to be scouting the market. (manju.dalal@thomsonreuters.com)