SINGAPORE, June 25 (IFR) - State-run Power Finance Corp closed its dual-tranche bond issue at over INR30bn (USD531m) last Friday.

Both tranches received a good response, based on the large increase in the final deal size. Twenty-one arrangers were asked to bid for a 5-year plain vanilla bond and for a 10-year bond with a put/call at the end of 7 years with coupons of 9.40% and 9.39%, respectively.

The locally Triple A rated bond sale had a base size of INR1.5bn. (manju.dalal@thomsonreuters.com)