SINGAPORE, June 15 (IFR) - [PNB Housing Finance] priced its INR3bn (USD54m) 10-year bond sale at 9.25% semi-annual coupon. The issue will open for subscription from June 25 to 27. AK Capital, Axis Bank, Darashaw, Kotak Mahindra Bank, I-Sec PD and Trust Capital are the arrangers. The bonds are rated AA by Crisil. The borrower is a subsidiary of state-run Punjab National Bank. The bank holds 74% stake in the issuer. (manju.dalal@thomsonreuters.com)