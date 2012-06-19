SINGAPORE, June 19 (IFR) - Two state-run companies have called meetings with arrangers for potential rupee bond sales. Steel Authority of India is meeting arrangers today at 3.30pm India, while Power Grid Corp of India will meet bankers tomorrow to discuss its potential bond plans.

The deals may materialise towards the latter part of the week, but it will all boil down to whether the issuers' price expectations match those the market. (manju.dalal@thomsonreuters.com)