SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters/IFR) - Indian metals maker
[Sterlite Industries] has postponed its plans for an up to
INR24bn (USD439m) bond sale. Earlier this week the company had
received bids for the two-part bond which did not match its
expectations.
"The company was expecting a rate closer to its peer
Hindalco Industries which priced its 10-year bonds at 9.55% in
April," said a banker aware of the deal.
Both Sterlite and the non-ferrous metal producer Hindalco
are rated AA+.
Observers reckoned that the pricing of bonds of both
corporates was not strictly comparable due to the different
tenors sought by them. Sterlite had offered to sell five-year
bonds with a put/call option at the end of the third year and
10-year bonds with a five-year put/call option.
Sterlite is believed to have received bids from over 7
banks. Six banks - Axis Bank, IDFC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak
Mahindra Bank, Standard Chartered and Yes Bank offered bids at
9.90%, while Barclays Capital bid at 9.70%.
The bids were underwritten but it is learnt that none of the
arrangers underwrote the full amount asked by Sterlite. Hence,
Sterlite is now seeking to raise the same amount from the CP
market to repay its existing CPs of similar amount. Sterlite's
existing CPs mature between June 18-22, said a banker.
The base size of Sterlite's bond sale was INR15bn excluding
a greenshoe option of INR9bn.
(Archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com;
Manju.dalal@thomsonreuters.com)