SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters/IFR) - Indian metals maker [Sterlite Industries] has postponed its plans for an up to INR24bn (USD439m) bond sale. Earlier this week the company had received bids for the two-part bond which did not match its expectations.

"The company was expecting a rate closer to its peer Hindalco Industries which priced its 10-year bonds at 9.55% in April," said a banker aware of the deal.

Both Sterlite and the non-ferrous metal producer Hindalco are rated AA+.

Observers reckoned that the pricing of bonds of both corporates was not strictly comparable due to the different tenors sought by them. Sterlite had offered to sell five-year bonds with a put/call option at the end of the third year and 10-year bonds with a five-year put/call option.

Sterlite is believed to have received bids from over 7 banks. Six banks - Axis Bank, IDFC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Standard Chartered and Yes Bank offered bids at 9.90%, while Barclays Capital bid at 9.70%.

The bids were underwritten but it is learnt that none of the arrangers underwrote the full amount asked by Sterlite. Hence, Sterlite is now seeking to raise the same amount from the CP market to repay its existing CPs of similar amount. Sterlite's existing CPs mature between June 18-22, said a banker.

The base size of Sterlite's bond sale was INR15bn excluding a greenshoe option of INR9bn. (Archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; Manju.dalal@thomsonreuters.com)