SINGAPORE, June 15 (IFR/Reuters) - Sterlite Industries (India), majority owned by London-listed Vedanta Resources, found itself playing a tug-of-war with disgruntled banks that are still licking the wounds from deals done in late April, which were priced tighter than the market levels.

The company could not get its desired pricing levels from the arrangers of a local bond even at a time when the market is standing at the cusp of a 25bp-50bp rate cut.

Sterlite, was caught on the back foot when it received bids for its up to Rs24bn (US$439m) bond sale earlier this week. The bids for the two-part sale showed not only higher yields than the company expected but were also polarized, leaving Sterlite the option of accepting a higher yield or scrapping the issue for now.

"The company was expecting a rate closer to its peer Hindalco Industries which priced its 10-year bonds at 9.55% in April," said a banker aware of the deal.

Both Sterlite and the non-ferrous metal producer Hindalco are rated AA+.

But bankers had a different expectation themselves as the bidders offered much higher yields for the bonds. Six - Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Standard Chartered and Yes Bank -- offered bids for the Sterlite paper at 9.90%, while Barclays bid at 9.70% and IDFC at 9.80%.

"Generally, in such a situation an issuer [needing funds urgently] will accept the lowest bid and will ask others to match the lowest offer but Sterlite backed out completely," said another banker closer to the deal.

The company had asked for underwritten bids but none of the arrangers underwrote a chunkier part of the bond. For Sterlite, the U-turn was easier as an rate cut is imminent on June 18 when the central bank meets for its mid-quarter monetary policy review, and Sterlite has a chance to get its desired pricing down the road.

In the interim, Sterlite is visiting the CP market to repay its maturing debt. But that defeats Sterlite's initial purpose of going to the local bond market.

The company, which is the country's largest diversified metals and mining company, had been toying with the idea of refinancing its various CPs maturing between June 18-22 with a three- to five-year bond issue.

The Indian corporate bond market is not new to price sensitive issuers seeking much wider levels, sometimes even 10bp-20bp tighter than where the market stands but arrangers oblige for various reasons ranging from the desire to climb on the league tables to taking a call on the interest rates.

As a result of such attitudes some frequent issuers have even gone to the extent of dictating arrangers to bid a minimum amount for their issuers, failing which the arrangers are barred from the next two issuances.

"Its high time the regulators look into the pricing of corporate bonds in India. Some arrangers and issuers are just destroying the market," said a banker with a local brokerage. While the regulators do not take the action this banker suggested, the underwriters seem to be taking the matter in their own hands and imposing some pricing discipline - at least that was the sense that the Sterlite deal left.

To be sure, part of the reason why the banks were so clear about requiring wider yields was because they took a hit on the deals they did in late April, Hindalco being one of them.

When banks tried to unload Hindalco's bonds in the secondary in late April after having bought them as part of the bond sale, final investors were demanding yields 10bp wider than the 9.55% printed.

In India, bankers bring the bond issuance onto their books after agreeing on pricing with the issuer, in hopes of selling it on to investors at a profit later. Yet, Hindalco and other bonds done in April turned into losses and banks were forced to hold them on their books waiting for markets to improve.

This time around, it seems like local syndicates decided to avoid that fate to be repeated and demanded outright a higher yield from the company.

"In the Indian bond market, price is king. This is the flaw of the system as no weightage is given to liquidity leave alone the appetite of investors towards a paper," said a veteran Indian banker.

Sterlite option to back out may still prove savvy as the company could still find the pricing it wants once expected rate cuts reduce corporate yields. And it remains to be seen for how long banks will hold out on their intent of requiring higher yields from issuers. But for now, the power is with them, it seems.