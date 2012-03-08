* WHAT: Indian January industrial output data
* WHEN: Monday, March 12, around 11 a.m./0530 GMT
* For full poll data, click on
BANGALORE, March 8 India's industrial
output probably edged higher in January but remained subdued as
an increase in production of consumer goods was offset by
declines in the capital goods and mining sectors, a Reuters poll
showed.
A survey of 25 economists this week showed they expected
Indian industrial production (IIP) to have grown by a
median 2.1 percent in January from a year earlier, compared with
1.8 percent in the previous month.
Forecasts in the poll ranged from a decline of 1.2 percent
to an increase of 4.6 percent, with only one contributor
expecting a contraction.
Industrial production growth has been slowing for two years
on a sequential basis, the 3-month moving average of the data
has shown. That momentum is now at its slowest since mid-2009.
"The fifth consecutive decline in the mining sector and the
fourth consecutive decline in the capital goods sector is a
cause of concern and calls for some concrete measures by the
government to improve the investment activity in the economy,"
said Arun Singh, senior economist at Dun & Bradstreet.
Worryingly, the production of capital goods, an indicator of
investment in the economy, shrank for the fourth straight month
in December, contracting 16.5 percent from a year earlier while
mining fell 3.7 percent in the same period.
Consumer goods output, on the other hand, grew by a solid 10
percent but infrastructure sector output, which
accounts for almost 40 percent of industrial production, grew a
meagre 0.5 percent in January.
However, the expected weakness in the reading would seem to
contradict findings in the manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI), which jumped to an 8-month high of 57.5 in
January.
The February PMI survey showed continued healthy expansion.
Though the headline pace slowed slightly to 56.6, new orders
touched a 10-month high.
"The infrastructure number has been low and the PMI has been
high so we are getting confusing signals as far as these two
things are concerned," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at
CARE Ratings.
"I don't think there is too much buoyancy expected in this
quarter for industries. Overall, conditions in the industry are
going to be fairly depressed for the entire year."
Factory output in Asia's third-largest economy accounts for
roughly 15 percent of GDP and averaged just 1 percent growth in
the final three months of 2011.
India's economy grew 6.1 percent in the quarter to December,
its weakest annual pace in almost three years, as rampant
inflation and tight monetary policy by the Reserve Bank of India
hampered growth.
Government estimates show GDP will average 6.9 percent
growth this fiscal year. That is a far cry from the heady 9.5
percent growth India averaged in the three fiscal years between
2005-2008.
The RBI ended its 20-month interest rate tightening cycle in
October last year and has asked the government to cut its fiscal
deficit to help rein in inflation as it prepares to ease
monetary policy. It cut the reserve requirement for banks in
Janaury.
India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee will present the
annual budget on March 16 and is expected to address the
worsening deficit from slowing economic growth and the rising
subsidies for fuel and food.
To rein in the fiscal deficit, he may raise taxes on a
number of manufactured items as well as consider increasing
factory gate duty on many items, a government adviser said last
week.
Sabnavis said there could be a 2 percent increase in excise
as an additional revenue earning measure but that everything
depended on higher growth taking place.
(Reporting by Yati Himatsingka; Editing by Kim Coghill)