An LED TV and sound system, which has been integrated in the furniture, is displayed by Swedish home furniture firm IKEA, which is venturing into home electronics, for the press in Stockholm April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden/Files

MUMBAI Swedish retailer IKEA, the world's largest maker of furniture, aims to invest an estimated 1.5 billion euros in its Indian retail operations over the next 15 to 20 years, a company spokeswoman told Reuters by phone on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, an Indian trade ministry official said IKEA will invest $600 million in the Indian retail market, without giving a time frame.

The company does not currently have any stores in India. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Tony Munroe)