US STOCKS-Wall St flat as Comey's testimony underway
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P off 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
MUMBAI, June 22 Swedish retailer IKEA, the world's largest maker of furniture, aims to invest an estimated 1.5 billion euros ($1.89 billion) in its Indian retail operations over the next 15 to 20 years, a company spokeswoman told Reuters by phone on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, an Indian trade ministry official said IKEA will invest $600 million in the Indian retail market, without giving a time frame.
The company does not currently have any stores in India. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Tony Munroe)
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P off 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P off 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.07 pct (Updates to open)