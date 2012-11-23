MUMBAI Nov 23 The Indian government has placed
tight restrictions on what IKEA can sell in the
country, in what would be the latest hitch for the furniture
seller as it plots 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) expansion
there, newspapers reported.
The finance ministry has forbidden IKEA from selling items
including textile products and office supplies, cutting the
number of product categories the company can sell to 15 from 29,
the Economic Times reported.
The Sweden-based retailer was initially wary of entering
India as it faced stiff local sourcing rules, which India later
relaxed.
It was not immediately clear whether any further product
restrictions would delay or alter IKEA's investment plans.
"IKEA is waiting for the formal notification of the details
regarding the content of the latest approval from FIPB," an IKEA
spokeswoman in India said on Friday, referring to the Foreign
Investment Promotion Board, part of the finance ministry which
clears investment proposals from international companies.
"We will have to look into the details and review what it
means for us. We will be able to comment after that," she added.
The government has presented IKEA's planned entry as a sign
that foreign investors have kept faith with Asia's third-largest
economy, at a time when growth has declined and political
protests have erupted over expansion by foreign firms.
India has thrown open its doors to foreign retailers this
year, liberalising its investment rules to allow in global
supermarket chains and as well as lifting an investment cap on
single-brand retailers such as IKEA.
But the rule changes have provoked a furious backlash from
some political parties and domestic retailers, a reaction which
threatens to derail a package of pro-market reforms aimed at
reviving growth.
($1 = 0.7761 euros)
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by David Holmes)