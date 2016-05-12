NEW DELHI, May 12 India imported 6 percent more oil in April than the previous month, ship tracking data obtained from sources and data compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts showed, with Saudi and Iraqi supplies making up nearly two-fifth of overall imports. Iraq overtook Saudi Arabia as the top crude exporter to India in April for the first time since December as the two biggest OPEC producers along with Iran fight for market share in leading Asian buyers. April oil imports from Latin America declined by about 17 percent from a year ago, while Middle East shipments rose by a quarter. Shipments from Africa rose by about 32.7 percent. The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker arrival information. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. REGION/COUNT April March %chg April %chg 2016 2015 %chg RY 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr yr/yr Latam Brazil 69.6 23.6 195.5 186.3 -62.6 48.3 82.8 -41.7 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 17.5 50.3 -65.3 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.3 -100.0 Mexico 0.0 69.5 -100.0 71.8 -100.0 80.0 129.0 -38.0 Venezuela 496.9 609.5 -18.5 423.9 17.2 538.8 473.9 13.7 TOTAL 566.6 702.6 -19.4 681.9 -16.9 684.6 745.3 -8.2 Asia Brunei 18.1 19.2 -5.7 53.2 -66.0 23.7 31.1 -23.8 Malaysia 69.7 77.5 -10.0 42.2 65.2 79.1 72.9 8.4 Indonesia 22.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.3 0.0 -- Australia 38.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 149.3 96.7 54.4 95.4 56.4 123.6 104.0 18.9 Middle East Neutral Zone 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 48.5 -100.0 Oman 68.6 30.5 124.8 0.0 -- 24.8 8.4 195.5 Iran 392.9 506.1 -22.4 264.1 48.8 322.5 160.5 100.9 Iraq 960.7 680.0 41.3 538.2 78.5 871.3 553.3 57.5 Qatar 41.6 122.6 -66.0 51.4 -18.9 97.0 64.1 51.3 Kuwait 239.5 300.3 -20.2 248.7 -3.7 243.9 336.1 -27.4 S. Arabia 787.7 787.4 0.0 911.6 -13.6 864.2 795.9 8.6 U.A.E. 337.9 354.7 -4.7 245.2 37.8 318.8 338.0 -5.7 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.2 0.0 -- Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 8.3 -100.0 TOTAL 2829.0 2781.7 1.7 2259.2 25.2 2747.4 2313.3 18.8 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 33.3 32.6 2.2 33.8 -1.5 24.6 25.0 -1.3 Kazakhstan 22.4 0.0 -- 32.7 -31.5 5.6 8.2 -32.0 Russia 34.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.5 0.0 -- TOTAL 89.9 32.6 176.1 66.5 35.2 38.7 33.1 16.8 Africa Nigeria 508.4 402.4 26.4 248.8 104.4 499.3 361.4 38.2 Angola 125.9 59.4 111.9 131.6 -4.4 124.4 205.1 -39.3 Cameron 32.0 0.0 -- 56.4 -43.3 27.9 44.0 -36.5 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 30.3 -100.0 7.8 23.0 -66.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 8.3 -100.0 Egypt 37.2 36.7 1.2 94.7 -60.8 27.7 61.6 -55.1 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.7 -100.0 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.3 5.6 -5.2 Eq Guinea 54.9 31.3 75.6 9.6 471.4 37.8 26.5 42.9 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.7 7.7 -26.3 TOTAL 758.3 529.7 43.1 571.3 32.7 735.9 745.9 -1.3 TOTAL ALL 4393.1 4143.2 6.0 3674.5 19.6 4330.2 3941.6 9.9 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)