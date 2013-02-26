MUMBAI Feb 26 IL&FS Financial Services plans to raise up to 1 billion rupees ($18.56 million) via 10-year subordinate debt at 9.55 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

ICICI Bank and ICICI Securities Primary Dealership are the arrangers in the deal, said the source. ($1 = 53.8900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)