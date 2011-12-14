NEW DELHI Dec 14 Indian tax authorities have unearthed 660 billion rupees ($12.3 billion) of unaccounted money, the finance minister told lawmakers on Wednesday, as part of the government's efforts to curb tax evasion.

Pranab Mukherjee was replying to a debate on illicit funds or black money in the Lower House of Parliament.

Mukherjee also said the government had signed agreements with 60 countries to share information about tax evasion and was in the process of signing agreements with 15 more nations.

($1=53.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)