Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee attends the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet reshuffle at the presidential palace in New Delhi January 19, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

NEW DELHI Tax authorities have unearthed 660 billion rupees of unaccounted money, the finance minister told the parliament on Wednesday, as part of the government's efforts to curb tax evasion.

Pranab Mukherjee was replying to a debate on illicit funds or black money in the Lok Sabha.

Mukherjee also said the government had signed agreements with 60 countries to share information about tax evasion and was in the process of signing agreements with 15 more nations.

