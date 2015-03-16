BRIEF-Shopper's Stop posts March-qtr loss
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees
NEW DELHI, March 16 India's economy is a bright spot on a cloudy global economy, with recent policy reforms and improved business confidence set to boost growth, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.
Speaking in New Delhi, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde welcomed the government's latest budget as "a step in the right direction", and singled out higher infrastructure spending for praise.
The IMF, in its latest forecast last week, said it expected Asia's third-largest economy to grow by 7.5 percent in the 2015/16 fiscal year starting on April 1, below the government's own forecast. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)
MUMBAI, May 5 An initial public offering of shares in India's IRB InvIT Fund to raise 50.33 billion rupees ($782 million) was subscribed 8.6 times on the closing day of the sale on Friday, in what was the country's first infrastructure investment fund IPO.