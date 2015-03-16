(Adds Lagarde comments on monetary policy, women in work)
NEW DELHI, March 16 India's economy is a bright
spot in a cloudy global economy, with recent policy reforms and
improved business confidence set to boost growth, the head of
the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.
Speaking in New Delhi, IMF Managing Director Christine
Lagarde welcomed the government's latest budget as "a step in
the right direction", and singled out higher infrastructure
spending for praise.
The IMF, in its latest forecast last week, said it expected
Asia's third-largest economy to grow by 7.5 percent in the
2015/16 fiscal year starting on April 1, below the government's
own forecast.
A pact between the government and the Reserve Bank of India
to formalise inflation targeting "should provide a robust
institutional foundation for maintaining price stability",
Lagarde said in a speech to women students.
But to anchor long-term growth and employ a workforce that
will grow to become the world's largest by 2030, India needs to
open up its labour market to women, boost financial inclusion
and invest even more in infrastructure, she said.
Lagarde cited a new IMF working paper which found that only
33 percent of women in India worked - below the global average
of 50 percent and the average in East Asia of 63 percent.
Not only is female participation in the labour force low,
but it has been declining since 2005. Lagarde called this a
"huge missed opportunity" and called for urgent remedies.
