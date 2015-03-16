NEW DELHI, March 16 The global economic recovery remains "too slow, too brittle and too lopsided", the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Monday, singling out divergences in monetary policy as a risk that could cause financial market volatility.

Christine Lagarde reiterated the IMF's forecast that, more than six years after the global financial crisis, the world economy would grow by just 3.5 percent this year and 3.7 percent in 2016.

"This is still below what could have been expected after such a crisis," Lagarde said in a speech to women students in the Indian capital New Delhi.

"Looking ahead, something better may yet come on the back of low oil prices and interest rates. Still, there are significant risks to this fragile global recovery."

