NEW DELHI Nov 30 India's Prime Minister
Narendra Modi on Sunday stepped up his rhetoric against illegal
immigration from Bangladesh, vowing to halt the unauthorised
flow of citizens from the neighbouring country into the
northeastern state of Assam.
At election rallies before he became prime minister in May,
the Hindu nationalist leader repeatedly called for tighter
border controls and warned illegal immigrants from Bangladesh to
have their "bags packed".
The calls prompted a strong reaction from Bangladesh, and
its feathers are likely to be ruffled again by his latest
comments to a party rally in Assam, where religious tension has
been growing after massacres of Muslims in the past two years.
"I will make such an arrangement that all the roads that are
today helping Bangladeshis enter and destroy Assam are closed,"
Modi said at the event organised by his Bharatiya Janata Party,
which is looking to make inroads into the state.
"To ensure this, even a transfer of land will be used."
India and Bangladesh have been negotiating a land swap for
years to resolve a long-running border conflict. Modi said a
swap would help Assam permanently resolve the immigration issue
that has dominated its political landscape for decades.
"On the issue of land transfer, I know and understand the
sentiments of the people of Assam," Modi added. "Whatever we do,
there might be a perception of a short-term loss, but ultimately
Assam will gain in the long run."
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)