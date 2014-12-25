By Mayank Bhardwaj
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Dec 25 India has raised the import
tax on crude edible oils and refined oils by 5 percentage points
each to protect local farmers from rising imports from Malaysia
and Indonesia.
In an order made public on Thursday, New Delhi said the
import tax on the crude variety of vegetable oil would rise to
7.5 percent from 2.5 percent, while that on refined oil would
rise to 15 from 10 percent with immediate effect.
India is the world's biggest vegetable oil importer. It
meets nearly 60 percent of its 18-19 million tonnes of annual
demand from overseas, mostly in the form of palm oil from top
producers Indonesia and Malaysia.
The increase in import duties is expected to hit Malaysian
palm oil futures, the regional benchmark.
Still, the food ministry had sought to double the tax on
crude edible oils while increasing that on refined oils by 50
percent.
Hit by cheaper vegetable oil imports from Malaysia and
Indonesia, industry body the Solvent Extractors Association of
India (SEA) had petitioned the government to raise the import
duty on crude vegetable oils to 10 percent and 25 percent on
refined products.
B V Mehta, executive director at the SEA, welcomed the
government's move but said it was not enough to safeguard the
local producers.
"The government should have ensured at least 15 percent of
duty differential between crude and refined oils to help the
local industry," he said.
Both palm oil exporters Indonesia and Malaysia will soon
calibrate their export duties to encourage exports of refined
oils at the expense of the Indian refiners, Mehta said.
A rising population, increasing prosperity and low oilseeds
output are stoking vegetable oil demand in India.
In the year that began in November, India is likely to
import a record 13 million tonnes of edible oils, a leading
importer said in September, up from an estimated 11.6 million
tonnes, including 8 million tonnes of palm oil, the previous
year.
(Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh)