GENEVA, April 17 Oil trader Vitol has won an import tender issued by India's state-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd and will supply a tanker of Nigerian crude, traders said.

The June-loading cargo is a 600,000 barrel cargo of the benchmark Qua Iboe BFO-QUA grade.

One trading source said the agreed price was just below dated plus $3 a barrel, although this could not be confirmed. This level is about 80 to 90 cents above the current assessment.

MRPL's demand for crude is set to increase following a hike in capacity at its southern India coastal refinery to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd). (Reporting by Emma Farge and Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by David Holmes)