NEW DELHI India has imported 120,000-130,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian oil so far in this fiscal year, an oil ministry source, who did not wish to be identified, said on Tuesday.

India intends to buy up to an average 220,000 bpd of oil from Iran in the year ending March 31, 2014, Oil Secretary Vivek Rae told reporters last Wednesday.

