Reuters Market Eye - Investor interest in long-term income funds surged, with average assets under management (AUM) up 111 percent to 335.6 billion rupees during the October-December quarter over the previous quarter in anticipation of a rate cut by the RBI, a study by domestic credit rating agency CRISIL shows.

That was the highest AUM gain in the category over the past eight quarters, CRISIL said in a note on Monday.

The average maturity of the category also rose from 5.49 years to 8.40 years - the highest in the past three years, it said.

The exposure to government securities has increased, while the allocation to certificates of deposits (CD) and commercial papers (CP) fell, the note said.

Income funds is a type of fund that provides regular income to investors.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)