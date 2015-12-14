BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI Dec 14 Asia Index Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones and BSE Ltd, launched four new indexes, including a low volatility one, just days ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the week.
The four S&P BSE indexes will be the enhanced value index, low volatility index, momentum index, and quality index, the company said in a statement.
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago