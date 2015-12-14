MUMBAI Dec 14 Asia Index Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones and BSE Ltd, launched four new indexes, including a low volatility one, just days ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the week.

The four S&P BSE indexes will be the enhanced value index, low volatility index, momentum index, and quality index, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai)