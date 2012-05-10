Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC.NS) rose 4.6 percent after both CLSA and Deutsche Bank upgrade the stock.

CLSA raises IDFC to "buy" from "outperform" and keeps its 12-month target price at 150 rupees, citing "attractive" valuations and positives from its recent earnings, including an uptick in loan growth and more stable asset quality.

Deutsche Bank upgrades IDFC to "buy" from "hold" and keeps price target at 140 rupees, also citing valuations, and adding net spreads will expand due to a likely decline in funding costs in the second half of fiscal 2013.