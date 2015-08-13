A technician opens a pressure gas valve inside the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) group gathering station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

HONG KONG The government has hired five banks to manage a stake sale valued at up to $1.5 billion in state-run Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS), IFR reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the deal.

The government tapped Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JM Financial, Kotak and Nomura to handle the sale of a 10 percent stake in the oil company, which at current market prices would be worth up to 95 billion rupees, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Indian Oil didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the share sale.

($1 = 64.7712 rupees)

