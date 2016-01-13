NEW DELHI Jan 13 Indian Oil Corp (IOC) , the country's biggest refiner, will invest up to 180 billion rupees ($2.69 billion) in six of its refineries to upgrade fuel specifications to meet government norms, a senior official said on Wednesday.

About 40 billion rupees would be needed for producing Euro IV compliant fuels and another 130-140 billion rupees required for upgrading facilities to produce Euro VI compliant fuels at the six directly owned refineries of state-run IOC, said Sanjiv Singh, the company's head of refineries.

The Indian government plans to roll out Euro VI compliant fuels from April 1, 2020 to curb pollution and refiners need to invest 300 billion rupees to produce the same.

"It is an extremely challenging task but we will do it," Singh said, commenting on IOC refineries' capability to produce Euro VI.

Singh said the money needed for the six refineries excluded investment needed for upgrading fuel specifications at its recently commissioned 300,000 bpd Paradip Refinery in eastern Odisha state. IOC aims to invest 40 billion rupees in upgrading the Paradip refinery. ($1 = 66.9100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Malini Menon)