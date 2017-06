MUMBAI, April 19 State-run Indian Oil Corp is looking to raise 10 billion rupees ($193.33 million) in three-year bonds, three sources with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

The firm has invited 11 arrangers to bid by Tuesday for roles arranging the sale, said the sources.

The settlement for the issue is tentatively scheduled for April 26, the sources added. ($1 = 51.7250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)