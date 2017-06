MUMBAI, Feb 13 Indian Hotels Co Ltd is planning to raise at least 1 billion rupees ($20.24 million) through five-year bonds at 9.90 percent, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Monday. Darashaw is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said, adding the issue had a green-shoe option of 500 million rupees. ($1 = 49.4050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)