Indian Hotels Co Ltd is looking to raise 2 billion rupees ($38.79 million) in unsecured five-year bonds, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

The issue will offer a low coupon of 2 percent but will pay a premium on redemption, with an aim to deliver an internal rate of return of 9.75 percent, said the source.

Yes Bank and Standard Chartered Bank are the arrangers for the deal. ($1 = 51.5650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)