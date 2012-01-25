Staff of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel pose for a photo near the hotel's swimming pool during a photo call in Mumbai May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI Hotel chain operator Indian Hotels Co Ltd (IHTL.NS), part of the Tata conglomerate, reported flat growth in net profit for the quarter to end-December in line with estimates, on slowing economic growth at home and overseas.

Indian Hotels, which runs the global Taj chain of hotels and resorts, said on Wednesday it expected higher occupancy and revenues in the three months to March, and expects a weakened rupee to increase foreign visitors to its Indian properties.

"The results have been affected by the downturn in the domestic economy and also the continued uncertainty in the key overseas source markets," said Raymond Bickson, managing director and chief executive officer.

Revenue for the quarter beat market expectations thanks to new hotel launches and increased occupancy rates, and the company said it plans to open 12 new hotels under its mid-range Gateway brand in the next couple of years.

The company, whose flagship Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai overlooks the city's harbour and iconic Gateway of India arch, has added six new properties since April 2011, and had an occupancy rate of 65-68 percent in the fiscal third quarter.

Net profit in the fiscal third quarter stood at 504.8 million rupees, little changed from 502.9 million rupees in the same quarter last year. Revenues rose 7.4 percent from a year previous to 5.21 billion rupees.

Analysts expected profit of 504 million rupees on revenue of 4.94 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's total debt stood at 36.5 billion rupees on December 31, of which 9 billion rupees was offshore debt.

The hotel group's U.S. business grew around 10 percent during the quarter compared with 12 months previous, but occupancy was under pressure due to sluggish economic growth in the country, the company said.

The majority of the company's 112 properties are in 55 locations across India, while its overseas portfolio includes hotels and luxury resorts in south-east Asia, Africa, Australia, the UK and U.S., and the Middle East.

India's hospitality sector is seen growing to $275 billion by 2020, according to international property consultants Cushman & Wakefield, mainly due to a growing number of foreign tourists.

Despite the global economic slowdown, international hotel operators such as Marriot International MAR.N, Hyatt Hotels Corp (H.N) and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide have recently announced plans to expand in India.

Shares in Indian Hotels, which has a market capitalisation of $953 million, ended up 2.5 percent at 64.3 rupees, before its results were announced. The benchmark index in Mumbai ended up 0.5 percent.

The company's stock fell nearly 44 percent in 2011.

(Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)