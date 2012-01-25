* Q3 profit flat, in line with estimates
* Revenue up 7.4 pct on new hotels, occupancy
* Slowing growth at home, overseas a concern-CEO
By Aditi Shah
MUMBAI, Jan 25 Hotel chain operator Indian
Hotels Co Ltd, part of the Tata conglomerate, reported
flat growth in net profit for the quarter to end-December in
line with estimates, on slowing economic growth at home and
overseas.
Indian Hotels, which runs the global Taj chain of hotels and
resorts, said on Wednesday it expected higher occupancy and
revenues in the three months to March, and expects a weakened
rupee to increase foreign visitors to its Indian properties.
"The results have been affected by the downturn in the
domestic economy and also the continued uncertainty in the key
overseas source markets," said Raymond Bickson, managing
director and chief executive officer.
Revenue for the quarter beat market expectations thanks to
new hotel launches and increased occupancy rates, and the
company said it plans to open 12 new hotels under its mid-range
Gateway brand in the next couple of years.
The company, whose flagship Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai
overlooks the city's harbour and iconic Gateway of India arch,
has added six new properties since April 2011, and had an
occupancy rate of 65-68 percent in the fiscal third quarter.
Net profit in the fiscal third quarter stood at 504.8
million rupees ($10.1 million), little changed from 502.9
million rupees in the same quarter last year. Revenues rose 7.4
percent from a year previous to 5.21 billion rupees.
Analysts expected profit of 504 million rupees on revenue of
4.94 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's total debt stood at 36.5 billion rupees on
Dec. 31, of which 9 billion rupees was offshore debt.
The hotel group's U.S. business grew around 10 percent
during the quarter compared with 12 months previous, but
occupancy was under pressure due to sluggish economic growth in
the country, the company said.
The majority of the company's 112 properties are in 55
locations across India, while its overseas portfolio includes
hotels and luxury resorts in south-east Asia, Africa, Australia,
the UK and U.S., and the Middle East.
India's hospitality sector is seen growing to $275 billion
by 2020, according to international property consultants Cushman
& Wakefield, mainly due to a growing number of foreign tourists.
Despite the global economic slowdown, international hotel
operators such as Marriot International, Hyatt Hotels
Corp and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide have
recently announced plans to expand in India.
Shares in Indian Hotels, which has a market capitalisation
of $953 million, ended up 2.5 percent at 64.3 rupees, before its
results were announced. The benchmark index in Mumbai
ended up 0.5 percent.
The company's stock fell nearly 44 percent in 2011.
($1 = 50.0750 Indian rupees)
(Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)