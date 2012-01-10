(Adds details, quote)
NEW DELHI Jan 10 IndiGo, the country's
second-largest carrier with about a fifth of the market share,
expects no impact on its fleet expansion from the safety
concerns raised by the civil aviation regulator, the company's
President Aditya Ghosh said on Tuesday.
Unlisted IndiGo, which last year placed the biggest jet
order in commercial aviation history for 180 Airbus planes worth
$16 billion, plans to add 12 aircraft to its current fleet of 48
in a year.
"We haven't had any communication from the regulator on
this. We will continue to induct planes as scheduled," Ghosh
told reporters.
In an audit done last month, the regulator Directorate
General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) raised concerns on safety
practices being followed by almost all Indian carriers and
singled out IndiGo for review of its fleet expansion plans.
The report by the DGCA had highlighted shortage of
instructors and slower training of both pilots and cabin crew at
IndiGo and other airlines.
IndiGo has offered clarifications on all safety issues
raised by the regulator and believes that regulator is satisfied
with it, Ghosh said.
The company is owned by InterGlobe Enterprises and industry
veteran Rakesh Gangwal, a former chief executive of U.S. Airways
.
IndiGo has been profitable in the past nine months of the
current fiscal year, Ghosh said, while All airlines, including
listed Jet Airways, SpiceJet and Kingfisher
, have been bleeding, largely due to high fuel cost, a
fare war and higher leverage.
This is despite a faster 18 percent growth in domestic
passenger traffic in January-November.
Indian airlines are forecast to lose up to $3 billion in the
fiscal year that ends in March 2012.
State-owned Air India, operating on government life support,
is expected to account for more than half of that, the Centre
for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) has said.
Ghosh said overcapacity was not a reason for Indian aviation
industry's poor health and the country needed far more planes to
cater to the expanding aviation market.
