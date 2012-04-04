By Sanjeev Choudhary
| NEW DELHI, April 4
NEW DELHI, April 4 Indonesia's plan to impose a
25 percent export tax on coal may turn Indian power producers
towards other coal exporting countries and increase tensions
between companies and the Indian government over electricity
tariffs.
About 9,000 megawatts, nearly 10 percent of India's total
coal-fired capacity, became unviable last year after Indonesia
changed rules on coal prices. An additional sudden spike in coal
costs would make matters worse and push other plants to raise
prices, which would lead distribution utilities to buy less.
India imports about 12 percent of its coal requirements and
sources 70 percent of that from Indonesia, the world's largest
thermal coal exporter.
"It's a setback for power producers. This will discourage
them from taking up projects based on imported coal," said K
Rajagopal, CEO for thermal at India's Lanco Infratech Ltd
, which runs a 1,200 MW plant fuelled entirely by
imported coal.
State-run NTPC, Tata Power and Adani
Power will be among the many Indian companies likely
to be affected by Indonesia's export duty.
Coal fuels more than half of India's power capacity of
191,000 MW and will be required for 85 percent of the 76,000 MW
additional capacity targeted in the next five years.
"Plants can't run on such expensive coal imports. This will
make power unaffordable in India," said Ashok Khurana, director
general of the Association of Power Producers.
"The only option is to ramp up domestic production and
change the fuel mix with emphasis on renewable sources," said
Khurana.
DOMESTIC DELAYS
Slow environmental clearances and land acquisition have led
to stagnating coal output in the country and have increased
dependence on imports.
Coal India, which accounts for 80 percent of
India's coal output, produced about 436 million tonnes in
2011/12, missing a scaled-down target.
The world's largest miner has come under heavy pressure from
the government, its controlling shareholder, to sign pacts with
power producers to supply 80 percent of their fuel requirements
or face a penalty.
Non-coking coal imports have grown by about 25 percent per
year since 2003-04. Estimated imports of 54 million tonnes for
2011/2012 are projected to quadruple to 213 million tonnes in
2016/17.
A coal shortage in India between April 2011 and February
2012 led to loss of 8.7 billion kilowatt-hours of power
generation. Shortage of power is seen as hurdle in faster
industrial growth of Asia's third largest economy.
Australia, South Africa and Mozambique are likely to emerge
as the major sources of coal for Indian power firms in the
coming years, though these countries also have policy and
infrastructure constraints of their own, said Kameswara Rao,
executive director at research consultants PwC.
"The taxation policy and the poor grade of coal it produces
will make Indonesia less attractive," Rao said, predicting that
Australia may displace Indonesia as the top coal exporter to
India by 2015-16.
STATE TARIFF TIES
Reliance Power, controlled by billionaire Anil
Ambani, is already caught in a legal battle with state
governments after the latter threatened to penalise the company
for delaying a proposed 4,000 MW plant in the southern state of
Andhra Pradesh.
Reliance delayed the project after Indonesia pushed up coal
prices last year. Now Reliance, like Tata and Adani, wants state
governments to raise tariffs for the projects that were
originally bid for at a fixed rate.
But state governments are refusing to raise tariffs,
unwilling to increased the burden on distribution utilities,
which are mostly controlled by state governments. They probably
lost around 800 billion Indian rupees ($15.8 billion) in
2011/12, higher than 635 billion rupees in 2009/10, rating
agency ICRA estimates.
Bigger losses would have to be offset either by unpopular
consumer price hikes or by increased subsidies from the
government, adding to its massive bills for providing cheap food
and fuel.
"This is a wake-up call for the government," said Rao at
PwC. The consumer tariff should rise in line with fuel costs,
and the government must focus on non-carbon energy, he said.
($1 = 50.6900 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Jane Baird)