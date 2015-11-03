JAKARTA Nov 3 Indonesia will deport one of
India's most wanted men on Tuesday to face charges in more than
two dozen murder cases at home.
Rajendra Nikalje, widely known as Chhota Rajan, was arrested
by police on Indonesia's resort island of Bali last week, ending
a two-decade-long international manhunt.
Rajan has been on Interpol's wanted list since 1995
suspected of running a crime syndicate that engaged in
extortion, arms struggling and contract killing.
"There are no administrative problems now. We have prepared
everything (for his deportation)," Bali police spokesman Hery
Wiyanto said, adding he would be flown back to India late on
Tuesday.
Rajan, 55, had been living incognito in Australia, but
fearing his enemies would find him, was able to fly to Bali
where he was arrested without resistance, according to news
reports.
India's national security adviser devised a plan to secure
the arrest of Rajan as part of a strategy to hunt down India's
most-wanted man, Dawood Ibrahim, Indian police and ministry
sources told Reuters. The two are believed to have
worked together.
Ibrahim is accused of masterminding a dozen bombings and
grenade attacks in Mumbai in March 1993, killing 257 people and
wounding more than 700 in the deadliest such attack in the
nation's history.
(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Editing by Nick Macfie)