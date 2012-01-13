MUMBAI Indian drugmaker Ind-Swift Ltd (INSW.NS) said on Friday it will sell heart attack detection kits developed by Swiss firm Roche Holding AG ROG.VX, sending Ind Swift's shares up more than 9 percent.

The kit will be sold through pathologists and cardiologists across India, said Gopal Munjal, managing director and chief executive, Ind-Swift, adding he expects 250 million rupees in the first year itself.

Every year 27 percent of medical deaths in India are caused by heart-related ailments, Munjal said.

"This is just a beginning of marketing tie-up with Roche and we are looking to add more kits or tools," Munjal said.

He said the retail customers will have to pay less than 2,000 rupees for the kit.

India's laboratory diagnostics market is estimated at 25 billion rupees and growing 13 percent per annum, said Bhuwnesh Agrawal, managing director and CEO at Roche Diagnostics India, a unit of Roche.

At 2:00 p.m (0830 GMT), the stock was up 6.1 percent to 29.40 rupees in a Mumbai market that was up 1.09 percent.

(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni, writing by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Harish Nambiar)